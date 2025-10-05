CPD: Man dies from head injury after physical altercation

CINCINNATI — A man has died after sustaining a severe head wound in a physical altercation, according to a release from the Cincinnati Police Department.

On Thursday at approximately 11:00 p.m., CPD officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of West Eighth Street for reports of a person with a head injury sustained in a fight.

When they arrived, officers found Spencer Morris, 54, and the Cincinnati Fire Department transported him to UC Medical Center.

On Friday, Morris succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.