'This is democracy' | New Richmond residents continue efforts to get village dissolution on the ballot

Sam Harasimowicz covers Clermont County. If you have a story that you'd like Sam to look into or a news tip, contact him at sam@wcpo.com.

A group of New Richmond residents is working to have the village's dissolution on the ballot this fall.

Led by resident David Peters, the group obtained signatures and submitted the petition to the village council Tuesday, July 14.

During their regularly scheduled meeting, village council members went into executive session. When they returned, village solicitor Scott Sollmann addressed the residents seated in the meeting chambers.

“I have instructed them, as their attorney, law solicitor for the village, not to speak on that petition," Sollmann said.

Peters addressed the petition directly to council members.

WATCH: Hear from the local board of elections on what the next steps for the petition will be

New Richmond residents continue efforts to put village dissolution on ballot

“This is not complicated; this is democracy," Peters said during public comment. The community advocate also asked council members to put the controversial US-52 roundabout project on the ballot.

After the meeting, we spoke with Peters.

He explained that the petition is based on residents feeling frustrated with their elected leaders, including the ongoing roundabout project proposal. He alleged that there's a lack of transparency and discussion between the council and residents.

“It’s just disappointing that there’s still a lack of accountability and transparency in this local government; it appears that most of the decisions are being made behind closed doors," Peters said.

No action was taken on the petition Tuesday evening. The next scheduled meeting is Tuesday, July 28.

On Wednesday, I spoke on the phone with Stephanie Haight, the director of the Clermont County Board of Elections.

“They must file with their respective village; they have 30 days to act on that. They also have a deadline that they have to, you know, reach for it to be in our office, which is Aug. 5," Haight said.

She explained that there is a way for residents to submit without the village, but wasn't sure if there was enough time in this specific scenario.

"My understanding is that they would get them and they would bring them here. But I'm not sure based on the deadlines right now, that I'm not sure what they are able to do," Haight said.

I reached out to the mayor, members of council and the village administrator to ask about the petition issue. Mayor Glenn Ewing sent me this email in response:

"Good afternoon Sam,

From the advice we received from our Village Solicitor we can not comment on this pending issue."

Village of New Richmond Mayor Glenn Ewing

We spoke with Amy Donley, a New Richmond resident and member of the village's planning commission, on how she feels about the issue potentially being on the November ballot.

“I’m interested in how this is all going to play out. I love this village. I personally do not want to see it dissolve. However, that’s not up to me; it's up to the voters," Donley said.

Have a story idea or tip for WCPO 9 Clermont County reporter Sam Harasimowicz? Email him at sam@wcpo.com.