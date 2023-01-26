Reward offered for arrest of suspects who allegedly robbed USPS worker in Norwood

NORWOOD, Ohio — A $50,000 reward is on the table for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of suspects accused of robbing a United States Postal Service letter carrier in Norwood on Jan. 19.

The alleged robbery happened around 3:30 p.m. near 1912 Delaware Avenue in Norwood.

According to a press release, there are two suspects: The first is a man roughly 5 feet, seven inches to five feet, nine inches tall wearing a white and black camouflage hoodie and black jeans; The second suspect is a man roughly the same height wearing a black hoodie, black jeans and black Nike Air Force 1s with a red tag.

Both allegedly fled in a dark-colored four-door Chevrolet Malibu, the press release said.

This isn't the first time a USPS mail carrier was robbed while on the job in Norwood. In March 2022, thieves stole a mail carrier's key at gunpoint in Norwood and subsequently stole more than $200,000 in checks from various mailboxes.

Norwood police did not provide information about what was stolen in the Jan. 19 robbery.

The reward is being issued by the United States Postal Inspection Service. Anyone with information on the robbery can contact the USPIS at 1.877.876.2455 — ask for law enforcement and reference case number 3953613-ROBB.