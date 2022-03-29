Detective: Thieves use robbed Norwood postal worker's key to steal $200k in checks from mailboxes

CINCINNATI — Norwood postal worker Ryan Pierani said he was eating lunch in his marked post office delivery vehicle Jan. 19 when a masked man wearing a hoodie pointed a gun at his head and demanded Pierani's master mailbox key.

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office detectives believe thieves are using Pierani's stolen post office key to unlock large blue mailboxes around the county and steal mail.

"We are currently investigating over 40 cases throughout the county of mail theft from these mailboxes," Det. Ryan Burke said in a video posted Tuesday on the Sheriff's Office's Facebook page. "At this time, our victims are at a loss of over $200,000."

Burke and Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey urged people to go inside post offices to mail checks, gift cards and other potentially valuable items.

"Try to avoid all blue mailboxes inside Hamilton County," Burke warned.

In recent months, postal workers have also been robbed at gunpoint in Columbus, Cleveland and many other cities across the country, according to news reports.

A May 2021 report by the Office of Inspector General for the U.S. Postal Service reported that complaints about mail theft increased 161% from March 2020 through February 2021.

"We found out in January that a local check we had written never arrived," Hamilton County resident Ann Altman said.

Mrs. Altman said she put the $100 check in a blue mailbox in Hyde Park and assumed it would arrive safely.

"We saw on our account that it had been written to someone we'd never heard of and the amount changed from say $100 to $11,000," she said. "Immediately, we knew something was wrong."

Cybersecurity experts say thieves are selling personal checks in underground online markets. The checks can often be easily 'washed' clean of ink. Then, criminals can write in new larger amounts and cash the checks as their own.

Mrs. Altman said she alerted her bank, closed her checking account and opened a new one.

She's also stopped using outside mail boxes to mail checks, gift cards and other smaller potentially valuable items.

The WCPO 9 I-Team is investigating mail theft and the growing illegal market for stolen checks.

We'll have that full investigation Thursday online and on-air at 6 pm.