Rescue workers across North America take part in critical training in Tri-State

DAYTON, Ohio — Critical training for first responders throughout North America is taking place in our own backyard.

Two dozen rescue workers have joined together for a course through Ohio Task Force 1. Instructors with the task force are leading simulations to better their knowledge of heavy equipment, cranes and specialized rigging techniques.

“All of this that you see here is intended to simulate things we've actually encountered,” said Mike Muhl, Ohio Task Force 1 Rescue Team manager and heavy equipment rigging specialist.

The stations simulate situations like those the task force encountered on its deployment to the Surfside Condominium collapse in Florida, as well as in the aftermath of 9/11.

“You don't want the first time that you're experiencing this to be when the emergency happens,” Muhl said.

There are only two locations currently offering this specific DHS/FEMA-sanctioned course in the United States, including Dayton.

“It's hugely beneficial for the residents in places where we all work as firefighters because everybody already has this super advanced training,” said Jason Knollman, who serves on Ohio Task Force 1 and works for the Liberty Township Fire Department.

Knollman deployed to the Surfside collapse two years ago.

“Heartbreaking, but it's kind of all the things that we trained for in one location,” he said.

Muhl, who helped lead the task force in its deployment to the World Trade Center, said part of this training is focused on preparing the next wave of rescuers for the next disaster.

“That's the number one goal of this whole program,” said Muhl. “Save lives.”