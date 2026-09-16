Renovations underway for historic Westwood Theater, vacant for roughly 30 years

WESTWOOD, Ohio — After sitting vacant for decades, the historic Westwood Theater is getting a new look.

“It’s gonna get a nice facelift, but more closely gonna resemble what it originally was rather than a brand-new idea,” said Mike Charbel, the real estate project manager for Westwood Works, the new owners of the property.

The Westwood Theater was built in the 1930s and operated as a movie theater until the early 90s. But for roughly the last 30 years, it’s remained vacant.

WATCH: After sitting vacant for roughly 30 years, the Westwood Theater is getting a facelift.

Renovations underway for historic Westwood Theater

“For such a long time now, it’s just been dragging everything down around it, as a vacant, blighted property,” said Charbel.

Now, Westwood Works is converting it into a revamped community space. A place to host art performances, events, and local gatherings.

“When people do need to plan or attend some of these larger events, they oftentimes end up going to venues that are outside of the West Side,” said Charbel. “Our goal is to kind of keep our dollars a little more local.”

Brandie Potzick owns Fable Cafe, right across the street from the old theater. She says she’s 100% in support of the project.

“It’s exciting; from a purely aesthetic standpoint, we’ll have a great new view to look at. But also, it will bring new people to the neighborhood,” said Potzick.

Potzick also lives and is raising her children in Westwood; she says the new center is something the community needs.

“I think one of the pieces that we’re sort of missing right now is that arts and cultural center. And so, I’m super excited again to just have something in our neighborhood like that,” said Potzick.

Westwood Works hopes to have the theater completely renovated and open within the next 2 to 3 years. They say the timeline will heavily rely on funding. If you wish to donate to the renovation of the historic theater, you can visit their website.