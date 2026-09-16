CINCINNATI — Cincinnati City Council members are taking steps to make the city more resilient to flooding following months of severe weather and flash flooding across the area.

During a council meeting Wednesday, members passed a motion directing the administration to conduct a study examining potential changes to the city's stormwater infrastructure and flood-prevention efforts.

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Flash flood relief: Cincinnati City Council advances new stormwater study

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Flash flood relief: Cincinnati City Council advances new stormwater study

Council Member Mark Jeffreys says the study will examine ways to improve the cleaning and maintenance of storm drains and detention basins. It will also look at how the city could make greater use of underground water storage and permeable pavement to help manage stormwater.

The move comes after flash flooding damaged properties in several parts of Cincinnati, including the East Side, where roughly 100 properties were impacted.

Jeffreys says he experienced the effects of flooding firsthand and understands the frustration felt by residents who are still recovering.

“I mean experiencing it firsthand. I mean you definitely feel a sense of powerlessness, like you have no control, especially in the flash flood,” Jeffreys said.

According to the council member, residents are not necessarily expecting an immediate solution, but they do want a clear plan from city leaders.

“I think what we hear are a lot of people who are still recovering today and just hugely frustrated. What they expect from us are not answers tomorrow in terms of a solution implemented tomorrow, but what they expect is a plan,” Jeffreys said.

Council members expect the study's findings to be presented within the next couple of months. The results could help guide future changes to Cincinnati's stormwater infrastructure and flood-mitigation efforts.