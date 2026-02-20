Region's largest pet adoption event returns to Spooky Nook this weekend

HAMILTON, Ohio — Hundreds of adoptable pets will be waiting to find their "fur-ever" homes at one of the area's biggest pet adoption events this weekend at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill.

The 15th annual My Furry Valentine event will feature more than 200 dogs, cats, puppies and kittens looking for new families. This year's event could mark a milestone of 10,000 total pet adoptions since the event began, organizers told me.

"This is the 15th year of My Furry Valentine. We have over a hundred dogs and a hundred cats that will be there throughout the weekend," Lisa Colina from Cincinnati Animal Care Shelter said.

WCPO Jen and Luna

Colina introduced me to several dogs that just arrived this week from a shelter in Texas, expressing hope that the event will help give them new homes. Pets from local shelters will make up the majority of adoptable pets at the event.

According to the event's website, over a dozen local shelters are participating, including Animal Friends Humane Society, the League for Animal Welfare, Louie's Legacy and Cincinnati Animal CARE.

New friends available for adoption will also range — from fluffy kittens to roly-poly puppies to full-grown fur babies of many shapes and sizes.

WCPO Pup available for adoption this weekend

The event offers early bird admission on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon for $25. Regular admission is $5 from noon to 5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

Children under the age of five can attend for free.

You can see a preview of the pets up for adoption by heading to My Furry Valentine.

WCPO Dog available for adoption this weekend

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.