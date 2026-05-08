Reading voters reject bond levy for safety, stadium upgrades as city seeks new ideas

READING, Ohio — Nearly 70% of Reading voters this week cast ballots against a controversial bond levy.

The city proposed the levy, Issue 4, to raise funds to upgrade the police and fire departments and Veterans Memorial Stadium.

City leaders said the upgrades are long overdue.

However, residents like Michele Naish, who voted against the levy, said it was simply too much money all at once.

“It wasn’t fiscally responsible," Naish said.

WATCH: Despite voting down the levy, some voters are hoping to work with the city on a better solution

Reading voters reject bond levy for key city upgrades

The levy would have cost homeowners a maximum of $206 per $100,000 of their home's market value annually.

The city planned to use the money to build a new fire department facility and allow the police department to move into the current fire station. Funds also would have gone toward stadium renovations, including new bleachers, a new track and a turf field.

The project was estimated to cost between $25 million and $27 million.

Naish said a majority of Reading voters weren't ready to spend that much money.

“That needs to be respected and those voices need to be heard," Naish said.

Naish said she wants to make it clear that most people who voted against the levy aren't against the upgrades that are needed.

She said many people who opposed the levy still support the police, fire and school systems and want them to have the necessary resources.

However, she said she believes there are better answers that aren't as costly.

“Utilize all the people in the community, formulate focus groups, work with our business leaders and community leaders and get together with a plan that’s going to benefit all of us," Naish said.

Naish said she and other residents have ideas for a reasonable middle ground. She said she believes it would be best to prioritize upgrades to the police and fire departments and address stadium improvements separately.

“4,600 of our people in this community are over age 50, they’re never going to use that stadium," Naish said.

Mayor Robert "Bo" Bemmes said the city is ready to listen to other ideas.

"The voters have spoken," Bemmes said. "We're going to continue to move forward to address issues with our police department, fire department, city hall and recreational opportunities."

Bemmes said anyone with ideas is welcome to present them at city council or reach out to him directly.

“We’re always willing to work with people, we’re always here to listen," Bemmes said. "If anybody has any plans, any ideas, we’re always anxious to hear.”