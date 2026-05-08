Police: Investigation underway after shooting in Lockland, active threat canceled

LOCKLAND, Ohio — Lockland police are investigating after a shooting Friday afternoon.

Police initially alerted the community of an active shooter in Lockland, but confirmed the threat ended around 3:35 p.m.

According to Lockland police, the shooter was near 524 N. Wayne Ave. Police issued a shelter-in-place and asked the public to avoid the area between North Wyoming to Shepherd Avenue and North Wayne Avenue to I-75.

The alert urged the public to go indoors, lock and barricade doors and stay away from windows.

The shelter-in-place was lifted, but police asked the public to continue to avoid the 500 block of N Wayne Avenue while officers investigate.

Alert HC: Per Lockland Police, the threat has ended. You may resume normal activities. Sent 5/8/26 at 3:35PM https://t.co/45jJ52mf6H — Hamilton County EMA (@HCEMA) May 8, 2026

WCPO has a crew at the scene and will update this breaking news story with more information when it becomes available.