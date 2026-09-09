As children head back to school, a new report is raising concerns about how well American teenagers are reading.

U.S. reading scores fell 14 points since 2022, according to the latest international test results. The drop moved the United States down seven spots in the global rankings, to 13th overall.

The report also found the gap between the country’s highest- and lowest-performing readers is now the widest of any country.

WATCH: Reading scores are falling for U.S. teens. Here’s how parents can help

Reading scores are falling for U.S. teens. Here’s how parents can help

The numbers are part of a larger concern about reading skills among children and teenagers.

Technology may also be playing a role.

Nearly one in three students surveyed said they were distracted by devices in class. Those students scored the equivalent of three-quarters of a school year behind students who were not distracted.

Students who spent more than one hour a day on social media also had lower reading scores.

A review of nearly 400 studies found students understand less when they read on a screen compared with reading on paper.

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While the latest numbers focus on teenagers, literacy skills begin developing years earlier.

That’s where local libraries can play a role.

Kenton County Public Library offers programs and resources designed to help children develop an early interest in reading. The library offers storytimes and activities for young children, giving families opportunities to make books and reading part of their regular routine.

The library also offers resources that can help parents support their children’s learning at home.

For parents trying to get a reluctant reader interested in books, library staff recommend making reading something enjoyable rather than another assignment. Letting children choose books based on their interests can be a simple way to encourage them to read.

Reading together can also start at a very young age. Parents don’t have to wait until a child can read independently to begin building those skills.

And the concern isn’t limited to teenagers.

A 2024 report found reading scores among fourth graders also declined, highlighting the importance of building strong literacy skills early.

For Northern Kentucky families, the Kenton County Public Library offers a variety of children’s programs and resources to help make reading part of everyday life.

More information about upcoming programs and children’s resources is available through the Kenton County Public Library.