A small town with big charm along the Ohio River: A day in Augusta, Kentucky

AUGUSTA, Ky. — Augusta, Kentucky, with a population of 1,100, sits along the Ohio River and offers visitors restaurants, a distillery, historic homes, bed-and-breakfasts, and scenic river views. Janet Hunt, Augusta Tourism, said the town's dining options cover a wide range.

"We have 5 restaurants; we have home cooking, pizza, salad or pub food or a little more upgraded at the Beehive."

The Beehive is described by locals as an elevated, fancier dining experience. The menu features honey touches and bourbon-infused selections — including a signature honey pie.

"We are super famous for our honey pie. It's a honey custard on an oatmeal cookie crust with brulee filling and it's served with ice cream. It's heaven on a plate," said Katie Swanger.

WCPO Honey Pie at Beehive Tavern

Outdoor seating adds to the appeal.

"A lot of people love the view. They like to sit on the patio. The hospitality in Augusta is top-notch," said Swanger.

That small-town welcome wagon also extends to the Augusta Distillery, which opened 2 years ago inside a repurposed historical building.

WCPO Augusta Distillery

"Augusta Distillery believes in what we call bourbon uncompromised. For us that means single barrel, cask strength, Kentucky straight bourbon," shared Master Distiller Alex Castle.

The distillery offers two tour experiences.

"We have a production tour that a lot of people would be familiar with because most distilleries in Kentucky offer them, and that finishes with a bourbon and chocolate pairing, and then we have our thieving experience where you get to pull samples right from the barrel," said Castle.

The town also hosts historical river homes and several bed and breakfasts for visitors looking to make a weekend of it — particularly in the fall.

"We get a lot of people in the fall. They come down here and drive along Riverside Drive and look at the colors and the river," said Janet Hunt.

A ferry offers rides across the Ohio River, and the town's scenic stretch of road is popular with walkers.

"People will come down here and walk with baby strollers because the sunset is on that end," said Hunt pointing to the western sky.

For those looking to go off the beaten path, Hunt pointed to a hidden historical landmark.

I asked Janet to share something not everyone would know about when visiting Augusta.

"The 1811 jail. It's really small, sitting on its original foundation. It's hidden behind the tennis court on Second Street and most don't know it's there."

We stopped by the jail to check it out and it's a very well-maintained historical building and accessible to see, just stop by the city building and ask to check it out.

WCPO 1811 Historical Augusta Jail

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