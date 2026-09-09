Let's Talk about the group of mainly volunteers shaping Downtown Mason

MASON, Ohio — At our latest Let's Talk event in Mason, you packed the Common Beer Company to tell us about everything important to you, and a consistent theme among some in the crowd was well-guided development and support of the downtown business district dubbed the Mason Mile.

Volunteers from a group leading the charge, the Mason Deerfield Community Development Corporation (MADE CDC), told us about the work they were doing, so we're digging deeper.

MADE CDC Director Sherry Taylor tells us the last seven years have been spent building a volunteer base, listening to people in the community, and building a program on which the city can take action.

"The volunteers have built the foundation, and our community has shaped the vision," Taylor said. "We have a very awesome situation where, because people have shown up and been engaged, it's actually led to implementation and action."

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Volunteer Lisa Heim was at the Let's Talk event and agreed to meet back up on East Main St. to talk more about why she's passionate about the group.

She told us her favorite part is helping organize events like the weekend summer markets and what could soon be the largest East Main Music Festival in city history coming up on Oct. 10.

"We'll be closing the streets for the first time," she said. "We really want to see the whole downtown grow"

Heim said other volunteers bring a range of experience from beautification projects to more shovel-ready projects that require partnerships with local governments like Mason City Council.

Taylor said Mason has already funded a series of improvement-driven projects or studies pushed by MADE CDC, like a traffic study, streetscape design to improve pedestrian safey and development of a parking management strategy.

"Anyone who wants to get involved in a team that is actively knowing their voice is influencing the direction of the community, we have a demonstrated track record of that," Taylor said.

Those interested in making contact with MADE CDC can do so through the group's website.