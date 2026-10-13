Prosecutors: Sharonville police lieutenant indicted over alleged FLOCK misuse

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Sharonville Police Lt. Walter Cordes was indicted Tuesday following an investigation into the alleged unauthorized use of the FLOCK camera system, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office.

Cordes faces a felony charge of unauthorized use of a computer, cable or telecommunication property, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office. The fifth-degree felony carries a maximum sentence of 12 months in prison under Ohio law.

Hamilton County prosecutors say Cordes used the FLOCK camera system 29 times between Dec. 19, 2024, and April 20, 2026, to track a person he knew. Investigators were alerted to the activity during a department audit.

Cordes used the FLOCK camera system to "obtain information about the person’s whereabouts for personal reasons unrelated to law enforcement," according to Hamilton County prosecutors.

According to prosecutors, Cordes later admitted during an interview that he used the system to conduct the searches, prompting an investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

In a statement sent to WCPO, Hamilton County Prosecutor Connie Pillich said, in part:

“As prosecutors, we understand the important role technology can play in helping law enforcement investigate crimes, identify suspects, and bring justice to victims. These investigative tools come with an equally important responsibility to protect the rights of the people we serve. Protecting public safety and protecting individual liberties are not mutually exclusive. They are fundamental responsibilities of our justice system. When technology is misused, it undermines public trust and the important work being done by law enforcement officers every day."

