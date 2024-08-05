Watch Now
Prosecutor: Man shook his girlfriend's 21-month-old baby, leading to her death days later

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. — A man has been arrested in Dearborn County, Indiana for allegedly shaking his girlfriend's 21-month-old baby, which led to the baby's death days later, according to an announcement from the Dearborn County Prosecutor's Office.

According to prosecutor Lynn Deddens, Jesse Sartin has been charged with murder and aggravated battery resulting in death.

Prosecutors said on July 24 the baby girl, who was under the care of Sartin while her mother was at work, was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital Dearborn. Lawrenceburg police officers were dispatched to investigate the baby's "suspicious head injury," prosecutors said.

The prosecutor's office said medical staff at the hospital were told the baby was hurt in an accident, but investigators determined Sartin had shaken the child "for about 20 seconds."

The baby was taken from St. Elizabeth Dearborn to Cincinnati Children's Hospital for emergency surgery to reduce the brain swelling and pressure inside her skull, prosecutors said.

Still, the baby died on August 1, according to Deddens' office. The Hamilton County Coroner's Office identified her as Caroline Boggs.

Sartin was arrested the next day, on August 2; he is expected to appear in court Monday afternoon.

