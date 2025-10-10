Prosecutor: Man said 'let's play Russian roulette' before shooting woman in chest, killing her

CINCINNATI — A man is being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $1 million bond after prosecutors said he shot a woman in the chest during a card game in Winton Hills.

The shooting happened on October 5. Police said they were called to Kings Run Court at around 10:45 p.m. that night, where they discovered 23-year-old Rachel Counts dead at the scene.

The next morning, officers arrested and charged 23-year-old Omarion Horne with her murder.

In court on October 10, prosecutors said Counts, Horne and other friends were together at a home on Kings Run Court, playing cards, when Horne pulled a revolver out of one of his pockets.

Prosecutors said Horne removed all the bullets in the gun but one and said "let's play Russian roulette," while pointing the gun at his own head.

Horne then pointed the gun at Counts and pulled the trigger; the single bullet in the gun fired, hitting Counts in the chest and killing her, prosecutors said.

As the prosecutor read the allegations against him, Horne began to cry.

Judge Alan Triggs agreed with prosecutors that a high bond was warranted in this case, and said Horne had used the firearm as if it were a toy.

"It certainly isn't," said Triggs.

Horne's defense attorney had requested a $100,000 bond, telling Triggs the shooting was not intentional and that Horne had no criminal record, no juvenile record and had significant ties to his community.