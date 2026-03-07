Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police: 2 injured after shooting at Maineville Kroger

MAINEVILLE, Ohio — Two people are injured after a shooting at a Kroger in Maineville Friday night, according to the Hamilton Township Police Department.

Police said reports of a shooting at the Kroger at 5705 OH-48 in Maineville came in around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Both people have minor injuries, according to police. They were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.

It is unclear where exactly the shooting took place, but police said preliminary information shows both people were in the vestibule area of the store.

The Kroger is closed for the rest of the night, according to police, and some roads in the area are also closed.

Police said there is no threat to the public. There are no suspects at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. We will update this story when we learn more information.

