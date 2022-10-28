Two men indicted for shooting death of 33-year-old in North Fairmount

CINCINNATI — Two men were indicted Friday for the shooting death of 33-year-old Lorenzo Gray, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said.

Marquez Coleman, 27, and Charlie Dailey, 26, were each indicted on one count of aggravated murder, one count of murder, one count of felonious assault and two counts of having weapons under disability.

If convicted, Coleman and Dailey could face life in prison.

The indictments come after Gray was shot to death June 19. Dailey allegedly drove Coleman and an unidentified third suspect to a park near 1769 Carll Street. Coleman and the third suspect exited Dailey's vehicle, approached Gray and shot him multiple times, Deters said. The three then fled.

Gray was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Deters, at the time of the shooting, Gray was standing in front of his infant child.

Coleman was facing four pending felony indictments at the time of the shooting, and he was out on bond with an ankle monitor. Since May 5, Coleman had an active warrant out for his arrest due to cutting that ankle monitor off.

Coleman's pending indictments include drug trafficking, drug possession and more.

Dailey was also out on bond facing three pending indictments at the time of the murder. He was ordered to wear an ankle monitor as well, which was monitoring his location at the time of the murder, Deters said.

His other pending indictments included trafficking fentanyl, improper handling of a firearm and more.

Deters said both indictments are a prime example of failures in the justice system. He also disagreed with the use of ankle monitors and said they're "not sufficient" to protect people.

"A man was murdered in front of his infant child by two men who should have never been on the street," Deters said. "This has to change."

Both men are being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center.

