Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiBond Hill

Actions

Proposed $6.5 million in Cincinnati's budget could revitalize Bond Hill community

Bond Hill leaders share what they want to see in their neighborhood
Bond Hill Park
WCPO
A picture of Bond Hill Park as leaders propose more revitalization in the neighborhood.
Bond Hill Park
Posted
and last updated

CINCINNATI — Bond Hill may be on the brink of a revitalization, with a proposed $6.5 million allocation in Cincinnati's budget draft aimed at transforming the neighborhood.

This funding comes from the $7 million that Mercy Health paid back to the city after failing to create thousands of jobs at its Bond Hill location.

"It's a very family-oriented community," said Jacqueline Edmerson, president of Bond Hill Community Council.

WATCH: Edmerson said Bond Hill was once a thriving neighborhood with bustling shops and restaurants.

Proposed $6.5 million in Cincinnati's budget could revitalize Bond Hill community

"We had Cincinnati Gardens, we had Showcase Cinema, I don't know what happened to Bond Hill," Edmerson said.

Edmerson is hopeful that new investments, supported by Mayor Aftab Pureval's budget recommendations, will help bring the neighborhood back to life.

"I am elated that they are considering," Edmerson said.

Edmerson and Laketa Cole, who is vice president of Bond Hill Community Council, said they want to be intentional with how the funds is used.

"We want those long-term impactful things that gives someone a place to go," Cole said.

The residents of Bond Hill are committed to transforming their community into a family-friendly environment and revitalizing vacant businesses into vibrant investments.

"They want nice restaurants, they want housing for people," Edmerson said.

Both Edmerson and Cole want Bond Hill to be the thriving neighborhood it used to be.

"Last year, we had our park redeveloped, the Bond Hill Park, and we want to continue to build upon that," Cole said.

They said they are thankful for the potential investment, but they want to ensure their voices are heard at Tuesday's public hearing inside City Hall at 5:30 p.m.

"Let's collaborate and have a conversation and talk," Cole said.

Cincy Lifestyle

More local news:
Erlanger conversation highlights the need to change narrative around addiction Fairfield names Justin Roden as its football coach, pending board approval MetroParks to purchase 44 acres in Hamilton for conservation corridor

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.