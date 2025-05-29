CNN: President Trump pardons former Cincinnati City Council member P.G. Sittenfeld

CINCINNATI — President Donald Trump has issued several pardons, including one to former Cincinnati City Council member Alexander "P.G." Sittenfeld, according to CNN.

Once a rising political star and favorite to be Cincinnati's mayor, Sittenfeld was sentenced to spend 16 months in prison for bribery and attempted extortion. He served roughly four and a half months before he was released for the duration of his appeal.

Sittenfeld had asked to have his public corruption conviction thrown out; the appeal process began in May 2024.

Sittenfeld has maintained that he did nothing illegal by accepting $20,000 in campaign donations from undercover FBI agents who were posing as developers and championing their project to redevelop a blighted downtown property into a boutique hotel because he was a pro-development politician.

When Sittenfeld took the witness stand during his 2022 trial, he admitted that he'll "probably never be in politics again."

Sittenfeld was the third council member the FBI arrested in 2020 on public corruption charges stemming from a massive sting at Cincinnati City Hall involving at least three undercover FBI agents and multiple informants who secretly recorded numerous elected leaders over two years.

Former council member Tamaya Dennard pleaded guilty to honest services wire fraud for accepting $15,000 as part of a scheme to exchange her votes for money. A judge sentenced her to 18 months in prison and she was released in 2022.

Former council member Jeff Pastor also pleaded guilty to honest services wire fraud. Prosecutors said he took $55,000 in bribes in exchange for votes on development deals. He was sent to prison, but was released in December to serve the last seven months of his sentence either at a halfway house or home confinement.

This is a breaking news update. We'll add more as we learn it.