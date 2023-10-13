'Prayer is powerful': Tri-State Jewish community prepares for Shabbat one week into Israel war

LOVELAND, Ohio — As the war in Israel enters its second week, the Jewish community in the Tri-State will observe Shabbat — the day of rest — beginning on Friday at sundown.

Earlier in the day, women gathered at Chabad Jewish Center in Blue Ash for a prayer gathering.

"Prayer is powerful, and so that’s what we’re going to do today," said co-director Chana Mangel.

Her son, Leibel, served in the Israeli Defense Force in 2013 and 2014. After moving back to the Cincinnati area, her son returned to Israel earlier this week to rejoin the military.

"I know how much passion he has, and I am so proud of him," she said. "He couldn't sit on his laurels."

Although Mangel said her heart initially dropped, she is praying for his safe return.

"We think positive, and we are very confident that he's going to come back and he will be fine," Mangel said. "And he will have served his people."

A former Hamas leader called for a "day of jihad" around the world, leading to heightened anxiety for many locally.

Danielle Minson, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati, said law enforcement isn’t aware of any credible threats.

"People are feeling very anxious and nervous, and so today is a little bit different from an individual feeling," she said. "But what I can tell you is that it's no different from a security perspective."

Rabbi Robert Barr at Congregation Beth Adam said that even though there is no credible threat, the possibility is an existential issue Jewish synagogues deal with constantly. He said Jews are used to a security presence at their services, but increased rhetoric takes a toll.

"People are going: 'Will I come to services? What does it mean? My kids are going to be here. Are they going to be safe?'" he said.

Services this Shabbat will invite an opportunity to reflect on an emotionally draining week, Barr said.

"I think what the Shabbat or what coming to services does is say: 'Let's pause. Let's sort out our feelings. Let's allow all of them to coexist,'" said Barr.