Increased police presence at Sycamore Community Schools Friday as precaution amid Israel-Hamas war

BLUE ASH, Ohio — Sycamore Community Schools will have increased police presence on campus beginning Friday.

An official told WCPO the decision was a precautionary measure after a former Hamas chief called for global protests. Reuters reported that former Hamas chief Khaled Meshaal called for protests on Friday and asked people in neighboring countries to join the fight.

"[We must] head to the squares and streets of the Arab and Islamic world on Friday. ... To all scholars who teach jihad ... to all who teach and learn, this is a moment for the application (of theories)," Meshaal said in a recorded statement sent to Reuters.

LATEST | Israel at War: The latest reporting on the ground as war with Hamas rages on

The Sycamore official said the district has a number of Jewish and Palestinian students, and the increased visibility of police is to ensure they feel safe.

"We continue to be vigilant in our efforts to ensure the safety and security of all students and staff," the district said in part in an email to parents.

No direct threats have been made against Sycamore Community Schools at this time, the official said.