St. Vincent DePaul Charitable Pharmacy reaches milestone with 1 millionth prescription filled

CINCINNATI — The St. Vincent DePaul Charitable Pharmacy has hit a major milestone: filling its millionth prescription.

The nonprofit started in 2006 to give medication to people in need at no cost, and has continued to grow, now helping 1,000 patients each month.

"Filling one million prescriptions is just a testament to what God had decided to bless here, and God had decided that St. Vincent Paul Charitable Pharmacy would be used in the Cincinnati community to save lives," said Dr. Lydia Bailey, director of pharmacy at St. Vincent DePaul Charitable Pharmacy.

WATCH: We spoke with the pharmacy's employees about the milestone moment

Bailey has spent the last 10 years filling free prescriptions for patients.

"It's such a fulfilling thing to be part of and say ... 'We've got you, you're in the program, you qualify and you don't have to worry about this anymore,'" Bailey said.

Vicky Lantz, a University of Cincinnati College of Pharmacy student, has been helping counsel patients on how to take their medications.

"I have enjoyed so much working with our patients," Lantz said. "It is just mind-blowing to reach the 1 millionth prescription."

Bailey said they're helping meet people where they are at by helping patients save money and by taking personal medication donations.

If you have any old medications, you're more than welcome to drop them off at the pharmacy as long as they are not expired. Those donations can be brought to any of the pharmacy's three locations at the Neyer Outreach Center downtown, their Western Hills thrift store or Milford thrift store.

