Police: 1 person dead, 1 injured after shooting, stabbing reports lead to motorcycle crash

CINCINNATI — At least one person is dead after a motorcycle crash just before 2 p.m. Thursday, Cincinnati police said.

Police said they received two separate calls, one for a shooting and one for a stabbing at a residence near the 2400 block of Westwood Northern Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they saw an individual fleeing the scene. Police said they attempted to stop the vehicle through a traffic stop, but the individual did not stop, leading to a pursuit that lasted just under 20 minutes.

The pursuit ended when the motorcycle crashed at Dalton Avenue and Hopkins Street. The driver died in the crash.

Police said there is one other victim of the incident who took themselves to Good Samaritan Hospital. The victim was then taken to UC Hospital, where police say they are undergoing surgery.

Police had no information regarding the condition of the second victim.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.