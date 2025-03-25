Skate Downtown Cincy ready to roll into Opening Day with innovative parade float

CINCINNATI — One local group is ready to roll into Reds Opening Day with an innovative float for this year's parade.

Skate Downtown Cincy will be celebrating America's favorite pastime with a boombox float designed with recycled items collected from Cincinnati's playgrounds.

"We are excited because Opening Day has been this ritual, and kicking off the outdoor skating season for us," said Morgan Rigaud, founder of Skate Downtown Cincy. "This is a big deal for our skating community but also to be part of this bigger celebration — the best holiday in Cincinnati."

Get a first look at Skate Downtown Cincy's float and preparation here:

A peek into preparations for Opening Day in Cincinnati

The project is a collaboration between Skate Downtown Cincy, Cincinnati Parks and Cincinnati Recreation Commission. The team of program leaders, supporters, DJs and active volunteers will skate from Findlay Market to Fountain Square and then to the Taft Theatre. Approximately 50 skaters will participate with DJ Dior giving parade-goers Ohio funk and regional R&B music from inside the boombox.

"They will be showing out," Rigaud said. "You're going to see some familiar Ohio skate styles, a lot of skate styles that will be on display in the parade developed here in the state of Ohio, specifically in southwestern Ohio."

Creating a captivating experience for the parade has been months in the making.

"I had this idea for a boombox because music brings everyone together," said Maddi Slack, an architectural designer. "We used some plants, buckets we painted to become speakers and trash can lids we found on site to bring the pieces together."

Provided

Rigaud says the day is especially special as the group hosts its programs in the final days of the OTR Recreation Center before it closes in May. Riguard played an active role in raising the $1.7 million in funds for a new OTR rink at Sawyer Point Park.

"We're really excited about making the most of our time at the OTR CRC, the hub," Rigaud said. "With just a few weeks left, we want to honor what a great space it's been for our community."

Skate Downtown Cincy will be hosting its programs at the Riverfront Rink every weekend from the end of May until October, for free, Friday to Sunday.

Cincinnati Reaction Center this Friday will be partnering with Reds star Hunter Greene for a youth giveaway. Kids ages 8-17 will receive free baseball cleats, gloves, hats and more. The event will be held at the Madisonville Recreation Center from noon to 3 p.m.