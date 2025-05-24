'American dream come true' | Tri-State family keeps its culture alive, finds community with Oriental Wok

CINCINNATI — For the Wong family, Oriental Wok is home — a place that has kept their culture alive and brought them community from those across the Tri-State. And it all started with the King of Rock 'N' Roll.

“My dad said, ‘Hey, America has Elvis, you know we gotta get there, it’s so cool,’” said Susanna Wong Burgess, the daughter of Oriental Wok founder Mike Wong, and now part-owner of the restaurant.

Mike Wong moved to Cincinnati from Hong Kong in 1972, only knowing a distant cousin in the area and barely any English.

“He picked me up from the airport, and the next day he drove me to the kitchen,” said Wong.

Wong worked in engineering when in Hong Kong, but for his first two years in the U.S., he worked in the kitchen of a local Chinese restaurant and fell in love with it.

He wanted to learn more, so he began bartending at the restaurant.

“Bartending, you talk to the customers, and then immediately, I improve my English,” said Wong.

After a few years, Wong’s wife and two daughters joined him in Cincinnati. Then, in 1977, they opened their first restaurant in Edgewood.

Wong Family Mike Wong when they opened the first Oriental Wok.

Immediately, the community welcomed them with open arms, the Wong family said. Not only as a new business, but as members in their community.

“I remember the ladies in the neighborhood teaching my mom how to cook American food, and my mom in return would teach them Chinese recipes,” said Wong Burgess.

Through accepting and learning American culture, while keeping in touch with their roots, the Wong family found success. They've now been running Oriental Wok for 48 years.

“Now my daughter and my son, and my sister's kids all work with us,” said Wong Burgess. “It’s really amazing to have our whole three generations working here at the restaurant together.”

The Wongs have also established generations of customers, introducing each one to their culture and family. And each one is making their dream come true.

“I thank God for leading me to America, and giving me American dream come true,” said Wong.

Wong Family The Wong family today.