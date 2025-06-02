'I’m making a difference' | Man with terminal cancer aims to volunteer in all 50 states, Ohio marks halfway

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — “You have terminal cancer” is something no one ever wants to hear. But when Doug Ruch heard that exact news six months ago, it inspired him to help others.

“I've been fighting prostate cancer for about 4 1/2 years or so. In January, I received some tough news that it had metastasized,” Ruch said.

Ruch was told he had 12-18 months to live. Rather than spend the rest of his time at home or with loved ones, he’s decided to work toward volunteering in all 50 states.

“I started a 50-state volunteer tour I’m calling ‘Dying to Serve’ where I’m volunteering for wonderful organizations,” he said.

Hear about Ruch's journey and why he's using the rest of his days to help others:

Man diagnosed with terminal cancer on mission to volunteer in all 50 states

He says he started by wanting to help communities devastated by natural disasters, such as California and North Carolina. But since they are on opposite sides of the country, he then decided to volunteer in the states in between, as well. From there, his dream and mission grew.

Ruch has now volunteered in half of the U.S., with Ohio being state number 25. In the Buckeye State, Ruch helped nonprofit Give Like a Mother (GLAM), which gives outfits to children in need — a mission close to his heart.

“As a child, I was clothing insecure. I was a poor kid in a rich neighborhood, so I got teased a lot, so this was a mission that’s great for me,” Ruch said.

Jill Huynh, the president and CEO of GLAM, said having Ruch pick her organization out of everywhere in Ohio is a blessing.

“We are honored that he is here to serve,” Huynh said. “To just have a person with such a big heart to come and give back to kids that he is very touched by.”

And it’s a blessing for Ruch, too. He believes the “happy hormones” he gets from helping others keep his cancer at bay.

“For the last 10 days, I’ve felt great every day. This is the best I’ve felt in months,” he said.

Ruch wants to keep that feeling going, so he started a GoFundMe to help fund his mission of giving back.

“I’m paying for restaurant tabs, I’m paying for checkouts at Walmart, I’m paying for you know people I meet at a mall, I’m giving them money,” Ruch said.

He says in the last 10 days, he’s given away $6,000. Because of that, he says, despite his deadly diagnosis, he wouldn’t change a thing.

“I’m living most people's, I would hope, dream. Helping others, traveling the country, seeing new things, meeting new people,” Ruch said. “I’m making a difference.”

To follow Ruch’s journey, you can follow him on Instagram or check out his website. He is also still taking donations on GoFundMe to give back to others.