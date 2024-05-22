Mansion built for General James Taylor now for sale in Newport

NEWPORT, Ky. — On a hill in Newport sits the Belle Vue, a mansion built for General James Taylor now available for purchase.

At one point, Taylor owned thousands of acres across Northern Kentucky — much of what makes up Newport and Bellevue today. His home even served as an underground railroad station.

It's believed that famed architect Benjamin Henry Latrobe had a hand in designing the home. Latrobe was the architect of the United States Capitol and the porticos on the White House.

Sitting on 3rd Street in Newport, the Greek revival features six bedrooms, eight fireplaces and three and a half baths.

It was restored from a law firm to a single-family home over the past two years. Renovations include all of the bathrooms, now with marbled sinks, and a sleek Italian-influenced kitchen with two large marble islands.

The original stained glass on curved windows remains as well as what's believed to be the original windows of the house, which opens to reveal a virtually floor-to-ceiling passage to the home's two front porches.

The asking price for the home, which is in the Historical Marker Database, is $2.49 million. It's listed by Robinson Sotheby's International Realty.