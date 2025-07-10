Join the WCPO telethon to support addiction recovery, mental health programs at Madi's House 2025

WCPO is hosting a telethon to support a cause that hits home for many families across the Tri-State — including the family of our very own chief meteorologist, Steve Raleigh.

After the tragic death of their daughter Madi, Raleigh and his wife, Julie, set out on a mission to support those struggling with addiction and other mental health illnesses and their families.

That mission culminated in Madi's House, a place to provide therapeutic and educational sessions, along with fun events to help people heal and reconnect with the world.

Madi's House is a free, non-residential community center that provides fun, recreational activities and emotional support like music, games, art classes, wellness programs, and special events to foster ongoing wellness. Madi’s House is the only one of its kind in the region.

For nearly a half million people in the Tri-State, Madi’s House fills an unmet need by providing a welcoming, non-judgmental, upbeat, and enjoyable place to simply hang out! Madi's House gives young adults battling addiction and mental illness a place of support and a true sense of belonging and community, provides the important missing piece after outpatient treatment and is a solution to empty free time.

With the levels of substance abuse, suicide and untreated mental illness growing at epidemic rates in the Tri-State, Madi’s House unique approach fills a need that health professionals say is imperative, right now. Right now, the center helps more than 1,400 people.

Join in supporting Madi's House by calling 513-347-MADI (6234) between 4-7:30 p.m., or donate anytime here.

If you or someone you know is struggling with a mental health crisis, help is available. Call 1-800-273-8255 any time to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The Crisis Text Line is available 24/7 at 741-741 for those who might be uncomfortable with a phone call.