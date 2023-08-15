Inspired by the doctors who helped save his life, Anderson Township native pursues dreams in medical field

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — An Anderson Township native is getting a second chance after a motorcycle crash brought his life to an unexpected halt.

Five years ago, Turpin High School and Miami University grad Spencer Singh was thriving professionally, climbing the ranks in the finance world through various jobs in investment banking. His jobs took him to New York, Los Angeles and Houston.

Life was moving fast. Everything stopped after a motorcycle crash sent Singh to the hospital.

"I was going about 45 miles an hour. Someone was coming the other way and blew through a red light," Singh said. "They were texting and driving unfortunately and T-boned me."

He was left with multiple fractures to his spine, sternum, shoulder and clavicle.

"That was detrimental to me," Singh said. "My mom had to fly down there to help me get around."

Singh was inspired by the doctors that saved his life.

"I was treated by neurosurgeons on call that night in the trauma bay," he said. "They really showed me what it was like to have compassion and empathy and what it’s like to have the opportunity to be able to get better."

Singh decided to switch gears and take a new path forward.

"I think you go through a mental change after going through a near-death experience. I took a step back and said, 'OK, I'm not gonna waste any more of my life,'" Singh said. "It was a struggle, and throughout the struggle, I think you come out better on the other side."

Singh is now pursuing his dream of becoming a neurosurgeon. Next Monday, Singh will start his final semester of pre-med classes.

When he's not in classes, Singh also works as a medical scribe and a research assistant for UC's Department of Neurosurgery. Next June, Singh plans to apply to UC College of Medicine's Department of Neurosurgery.

"You need to do what's best for you and follow your dreams," said Singh. "This is a dream of mine."