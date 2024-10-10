Dozens of cats look for new homes in Cincinnati after escaping devastation of Hurricane Helene

CINCINNATI — The wrath of Hurricane Helene could be felt in states across the U.S. — from the Southeast to the Midwest.

For one animal shelter in Tift County, Georgia, the devastation resulted in an overwhelming amount of displaced pets. Cincinnati Animal CARE answered the call and gave dozens of cats a chance to find a home in the Tri-State.

Cincinnati's local shelter partnered with BISSELL Pet Foundation to help transport and take in 83 cats and kittens from Tift County. The cats were looking for homes in the Peach State, but now they'll become permanent Tri-State residents.

WCPO Cat from Georgia being taken to the Warren County Humane Society

The animal transportation organization told WCPO how their work is helping animals hit by Helene and looking ahead to relief efforts following Hurricane Milton.

"This lifesaving transport would not be possible without incredible partners like Cincinnati Animal CARE opening their doors to pets in need," BISSELL Pet Foundation said in a statement. "While BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Animal Incident Management (AIM) team continues to work tirelessly to support shelters and move pets to safety from Helene, our AIM team is in action supporting shelter pets and the people caring for them after Hurricane Milton devastated Florida. To date, we have relocated nearly 800 shelter pets impacted by Hurricane Helene with more transports planned into next week."

Not all 83 cats are being housed by Cincinnati Animal CARE. A spokeswoman with Cincinnati Animal CARE told WCPO that the organization partnered with Ohio Alleycat Resource, the Humane Society Of Greater Dayton and the Warren County Humane Society to help find these cats a home.

"Some of them arrived just ready to play immediately," said Lisa Colina, Cincinnati Animal CARE's senior communications manager.

Many of the cats had hurricane-inspired names, like Typhoon, Tide and Flash.

"A lot of them have been real troopers," said Hannah Donk, the cat program lead at Cincinnati Animal CARE. "They’re super brave. They’ve adjusted super well."

WCPO Meeting Stratus, a cat from Georgia up for adoption at Cincinnati Animal CARE

Since Hurricane Milton made landfall in the state of Florida, Cincinnati Animal CARE told WCPO they're prepared if other shelters need the same kind of support.

"We are standing by," Colina said. "We have some amazing relationships with some of the top leaders and shelters in the Tampa area, and we’re standing by in the case that assistance is needed."

Cincinnati Animal CARE said anyone who wishes to visit and adopt these cats can go to their shelter at 4210 Dane Avenue, from 1-6 p.m.