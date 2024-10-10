PHOTOS: Damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

City of St. Petersburg, Florida

@Catherine1228 via ABC

City of St. Petersburg, Florida

City of St. Petersburg, Florida

City of St. Petersburg, Florida

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (Florida)

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, Florida

Photos show hazards on the roadways in Hillsborough County in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton. Officials urged people to stay in place and off the road while teams assess damage. Hillsborough County, Florida Government

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, Florida

John Argue | via WFTS

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, Florida

Prev 1 / Ad Next