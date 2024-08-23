Cincinnati doctor sheds white coat, grabs mic to sing national anthem at Bengals preseason game

CINCINNATI — When Saie Joshi graduated from Mason High School, she knew she wanted to be a doctor. But she never gave up on another passion — her love of singing.

"Being an ER doctor, getting to treat patients and doing what I'm really, truly passionate about is what gives me a purpose," Joshi said. "But then to do this kind of on the side and have it flourish is fulfilling me creatively as well."

And that side gig is flourishing.

Before the Bengals took the field for their last preseason game Thursday night, Joshi shed her white coat and grabbed the mic. And in doing so, she hopes she's showing young women of color that you can do anything you put your mind to.

The third-year resident in emergency medicine at UC Medical Center said she got the gig after submitting a video to the Bengals. Just like in preparing to be a doctor, Joshi has been prepping for this night, practicing at least once a week.

"It's wild," she said. "It's one thing to sing when the Bengals are in attendance, but it's another thing to sing for the entire community that essentially raised me. So that's gonna be just ... it's gonna be wild."

For her, the moment is a dream realized. And she knows she's hitting a different note, showing a positive image for people like her.

"I think for women, especially since watching the Barbie movie, like I am Doctor/Singer Barbie and that is the message I want to convey to young women and young girls, especially women of color, that you can do it all," Joshi said. "You can follow your passions ... you can also be a great physician at the top of your game, but you can have that softer side. You can participate in sort of artistic callings as well."

And she's showing her artistic side to plenty of strangers and loved ones, as a huge crowd of family and friends — some even flying in from India — came to watch her shine.