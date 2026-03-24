'Above and beyond' | Cincy Serves accepting nominations to honor Cincinnatians making an impact

CINCINNATI — Nominations are now open for the third annual Cincy Serves program — an initiative between the Cincinnati Open and Fifth Third Bank to honor those who make a positive impact in the Greater Cincinnati community.

Cincy Serves recognizes individuals who, through their time, talents and actions, put their community first — going beyond the call of duty to make Cincinnati a better place to live.

"We're looking to honor people in the Cincinnati region who are doing good for the community — people that go above and beyond their normal nine to five, those who volunteer, those who have a hugely positive impact on those around them, who are really making the Cincinnati region a greater place to live," said Maggie Brown, brand and community manager for the Cincinnati Open.

Watch to learn more about Cincy Serves and the nomination process:

Cincy Serves accepting nominations to honor Cincinnatians making an impact

To be eligible, nominees must:



Live in Boone, Butler, Campbell, Clermont, Hamilton, Kenton or Warren County

Be engaged in work that benefits education, children, sports, wellness or financial literacy

This year, 11 honorees will each receive a $5,300 donation to the charity of their choice, plus a VIP experience at the 2026 Cincinnati Open — including four courtside tickets and an in-stadium video tribute that encourages fans to support their cause.

"You are right next to the world's best players," Brown said. "They're going to play a video — a little bit about who you are and what you do — and encourage people to donate to your charity while you're there."

In its first two years, the program has received more than 400 nominations, recognized 21 honorees — including founders, board members, students, a doctor and a Girl Scout — and contributed $111,300 to local charities.

"We've had people ranging from a Mason High School student who was a Girl Scout and created packs for kids to help them through school, to doctors who've worked to help prevent infant deaths in Hamilton County," Brown said. "We've had people from all across the gamut."

Honorees will be announced on May 13 — 513 Day.

Nominations are open now through April 24. You can submit a nomination online here.

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