Trey Hendrickson donates $250K to Cincy Hat Foundation after signing with Ravens

CINCINNATI — Do you forgive Trey Hendrickson for leaving Cincinnati and signing with an AFC North rival? Perhaps this news will soften the blow.

When the former Bengals star signed with the Baltimore Ravens earlier this month, teammate Ted Karras jokingly posted on X that the "only way we forgive Trey is if he donates $1M to The Cincy Hat Foundation."

The foundation, started by Karras in October 2024 after fans loved the specialty hats he made for his teammates, is working on building housing and expanding opportunities for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities — including funding full-ride scholarships through UC's TAP program.

After seeing the post, Hendrickson and his wife, Alisa, made a $250,000 donation to The Cincy Hat Foundation.

"Ted's tweet may have helped kick this one off, but Alisa and I are truly proud to support The Cincy Hat Foundation and the incredible work Ted continues to do for adults with disabilities," Hendrickson said in a statement. "Regardless of where I play, I will always be grateful for the opportunity to support the impact The Cincy Hat is making for families."

Karras thanked his now-former teammate, but confirmed that he is still a rival.

"Trey has been a great friend and teammate as well as an exceptional player for us for many years. Although he has moved on to our bitter rival, his generous donation will forever help house adults with disabilities in Cincinnati," Karras said in a statement. "I'm incredibly grateful to Trey and his wife, Alisa. We will see you on Sunday."