50 years ago, a group of Black women started a golf club in Cincinnati. Today, the sisterhood continues

CINCINNATI — Fifty years ago, a group of Black women in Cincinnati formed a golf club at a time when access and inclusion in the sport were limited.

"We were not welcome in many places, and the golf course was not an exception," said Jackie Parker, membership chair of Les Birdies Golf Club.

Now, Les Birdies is preparing for its 50th anniversary gala on Saturday, honoring a legacy that goes far beyond the fairway.

WATCH: How the women created their own lane, one swing at a time

Cincinnati golf club started by Black women 50 years ago celebrates sisterhood

In 1976, founding members Theresa Bassette, Barbara Cooksey, Mamie Lewis, Kathleen Tolbert and more decided to grow the game for a group not often found on the course.

"(They) got together and got a group of ladies who were interested to play, and they began their golf club," said Beverly Lathan, chair of the club's 50th anniversary gala.

Decades later, Les Birdies Golf Club is still going strong. The organization has evolved into a sisterhood that spans generations.

"All ages — we have younger women who have smaller kids, and we have the retired women," said Diane Williams, former president and scholarship committee chair of Les Birdies Golf Club.

Members describe the group as a compassionate and friendly sisterhood.

"It's a feeling that's (in)describable, but I'm glad I'm a part of it," said Joyce Thomas, former president of Les Birdies Golf Club.

But it's not just about the women inside the group. Les Birdies also extends into the community through various initiatives and support systems.

"We've had a coat drive, we also try to mentor young girls," Williams said. "We mentored one of our scholarship recipients this last year."

Last year, WCPO interviewed Cooksey about the barriers the club broke at the time and the impact it's continued to have.

"It makes me proud that I am part of a great group of ladies," Cooksey said.

As the women prepare for their upcoming gala, they are looking back on their milestones, celebrating not just their longevity but their lasting legacy.

"I can't believe that we're still here for 50 years, but so proud that we are," Thomas said.

The golf club is looking for new members and anyone interested in learning golf.