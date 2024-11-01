'A place to call home' | Woodward marching band director, students celebrate after getting new instruments

CINCINNATI — The Woodward Bulldogs are marching to an even louder tune after receiving nine new instruments thanks to a county grant.

When we last spoke with the Marching Bulldogs band, they had just received two sousaphones. After receiving $3,000 through a Hamilton County grant, they were also able to purchase three trombones and six trumpets.

Band director Tyree Gilbert posted a video on social media showing just how excited his students were.

"Oh my god, it's silver!" one student screamed.

"I really like it," said Myell Manor, a trumpet player whose reaction was caught on camera. "I've been wanting a silver trumpet for the last season, so it makes me really happy when I open the new case."

Gilbert got the new instruments after applying through the Woodward Trust Grant Foundation. He said the appeal of having new instruments attracted more students to the band. The Marching Bulldogs continue to welcome new members as they're still in need of two trombone players.

"New instruments always help uplift students because sometimes with instruments that they have been sitting for 25-30 years, and things don't work and it kind of sounds funny, but when you have new instruments, it helps out with the sound," he said.

On Thursday, the band performed with the South Avondale Elementary band in hopes of encouraging more students to play music.

"It keeps you out of trouble," student Eli Benton said. "It's a place to be and a place to call home."

De'Jah Gross

The Woodward Marching Bulldogs continue to fundraise for more instruments and hope to perform at the Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans next year.

As 2024 comes to an end, the band's final performance will be on Nov. 9 at Wilberforce University's homecoming parade.