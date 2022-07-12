Watch Now
Police: Teenager turns self in for murder of man in Westwood

Police responded to a shooting at 2840 Harrison Avenue in Westwood shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday evening. Police said one victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Posted at 1:50 PM, Jul 12, 2022
CINCINNATI — A 17-year-old has turned himself in after a murder warrant was issued for his arrest in connection with a fatal shooting in Westwood on July 3.

Cincinnati police said the teen turned himself in to the Hamilton County Juvenile Court Youth Center on Monday.

On July 3 at around 10:00 p.m., Cincinnati police officers were called to Harrison Avenue for a report that a person had been shot. When officers arrived, they found 35-year-old Jamar Higgs suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene.

When the Cincinnati Fire Department arrived, they pronounced Higgs dead at the scene.

The investigation into Higgs' murder remains ongoing, police said, but did not indicate whether they believed anyone other than the 17-year-old in custody was involved.

