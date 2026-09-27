CPD: Police investigating after shooting in downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Police are investigating after a person was shot in downtown Cincinnati Saturday night, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

At approximately 8:30 p.m., police received reports of a shooting at the intersection of Main Street and Court Street.

When police arrived on scene, they discovered a person had been shot.

Police said the victim is suffering from life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.