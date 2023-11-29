Watch Now
Police searching for 80-year-old man missing from Springfield Township

provided by police
Posted at 9:00 AM, Nov 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-29 09:00:46-05

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio — Police are searching for an 80-year-old man who hasn't been seen since 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The missing alert for James Campbell was issued the following day, Wednesday morning, at around 8:43 a.m. According to police, Campbell drove away from his home on Cedarcreek Drive at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning and has not returned.

Police said they are concerned for Campbell's safety.

Campbell stands roughly 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs around 214 pounds, police said. His hair is black and his eyes are brown, though in the photo provided by police, Campbell was depicted as bald.

The vehicle he is believed to be driving is a red Toyota RAV4 with an Ohio license plate reading 745ZGM.

Anyone who may have information on Campbells whereabouts should call 911 or contact the Springfield Township Police Department at 513.729.1300.

