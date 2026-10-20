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Police: Robbery, homicide investigation underway at business along Dixie Highway

Fairfield Police .jpg
Journal News Staff
Fairfield Police .jpg
Posted

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Officers are investigating after a man was found dead inside a business along Dixie Highway on Tuesday, according to Fairfield police.

Around 12:54 p.m., officers responded to a business at 6679 Dixie Highway. Reports were made of a disturbance involving gunshots. After officers arrived, a man was found dead inside the business, according to Fairfield police.

"The incident is being actively investigated as a robbery/homicide," Fairfield police said in a statement to WCPO.

Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to Sgt. Bryan Carnes at 513- 867-6005.

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