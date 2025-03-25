Police release body camera video showing moments after deadly I-75 police shooting

LOCKLAND, Ohio — New body and dash camera video has been released showing the response to last week's deadly police shooting on I-75 in Lockland.

West Chester police said a license plate reader notified them of a stolen vehicle around 2:45 a.m. March 19. When officers tried to pull the driver over, the suspect drove away.

Police started a pursuit at the Princeton Glendale Road and Provident Drive intersection, chasing the vehicle for about six miles and stopping at the Hamilton County line.

Officers from Hamilton County police departments then responded to assist with the search for the suspects.

Evendale police officers found the crashed vehicle near Glendale Milford Road and Evendale Drive, but no suspects were at the scene.

Lockland Police Chief Michael Ott said in a press release that his officers also responded. Ott said one suspect was arrested and an officer found another man, 48-year-old Samuel Mumyarutete, walking on northbound I-75 at the 14-mile marker.

Ott said Mumyarutete didn't obey the officer's commands and was holding something in his hands. Ott said the officer initially used a Taser, but it didn't stop the suspect. According to the press release, the officer "had to resort to his firearm" after the suspect continued to disobey commands.

Mumyarutete's family claims he was an innocent bystander and had nothing to do with the initial pursuit.

In a statement, Mumyarutete's family said he is a refugee from Congo who "was not fluent in English, and often relied on a cell phone translation app."

"Although we know the police were involved in a high speed chase in the area, we have received no information that our father was involved in any aspect of that chase," Mumyarutete's family said. "We believe he may have been an innocent bystander."

Ott said the officer was not wearing a body camera. According to the village's website, there are only four body cameras in service in the department.

WCPO 9 News obtained body and dash camera video from officers with the Wyoming Police Department, who responded to the shooting.

Watch key moments from that footage in the video below:

Police release body camera video showing moments after deadly I-75 police shooting

Wyoming police released three different body camera and dash camera angles of their response. What happened leading up to the shooting isn't seen on video, because officers arrived after it happened.

Video shows officers giving Mumyarutete immediate medical attention, including CPR.

In one video, as officers began to put up crime scene tape, some officers can be heard trying to figure out where to do so.

"We have no idea where this actually occurred," one officer said.

At the beginning of one of the body camera videos, shortly after the officer arrived, other officers can be seen consoling the Lockland officer who shot Mumyarutete. That officer is blurred out in the video, but can be heard crying. Police have not identified the officer involved in the shooting.

Later, a Wyoming police officer talks to the Lockland officer, but that audio is redacted. In fact, much of the conversation between police officers on the scene is redacted.

Officers in the video can be heard saying that the officer involved in the shooting was taken back to the Lockland Police Department shortly after the incident.

As officers tried to redirect traffic, they could also be heard questioning which agency was in charge of the investigation shortly after.

The village released answers to frequently asked questions as well as a community update on the shooting.

WCPO reached out to Ott, asking how many officers are in the department and if there are body cameras for an officer on each shift. He sent the following response:

We understand how important body-worn camera footage is in building public trust, especially during critical incidents.



The Lockland Police Department currently has 15 full-time and two reserve officers. Four officers are equipped with body cameras as part of our initial testing phase. When the program began in Fall 2024, cameras were assigned across shifts; however, scheduling changes since then have resulted in some officers rotating off those original assignments.



We initially applied for a state grant in Fall 2024 to cover the full program, and we are still awaiting the outcome of that request. In the meantime, the Village Council approved full funding in the 2025 budget. A contract was signed on February 18, 2025, and the remaining cameras are expected to ship on March 27, 2025.



With setup and training, we anticipate all officers will be fully equipped by mid-April.



We are committed to completing this rollout as quickly and responsibly as possible. Lockland Police Chief Michael Ott

The shooting is being investigated internally and independently by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Mumyarutete's family said they are "optimistic" that an investigation into the police shooting will provide more answers.

The officer involved in the shooting is on administrative leave, which is standard policy.

According to Hamilton County Municipal Court records, Mumyarutete was arrested on March 14 for a misdemeanor assault charge. Court records show he allegedly attacked someone with a metal pole, however, Mumyarutete pleaded not guilty. Mumyarutete also filed a notice of self-defense.

Mumyarutete was released from jail on his own recognizance.