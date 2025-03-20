Coroner identifies man shot, killed by Lockland police officer on I-75 following pursuit

EVENDALE, Ohio — The Hamilton County Coroner's Officer has identified the man shot and killed by a Lockland police officer on northbound I-75 following a police pursuit.

It started when a license plate reader notified the West Chester Police Department about a stolen vehicle. Officers found the car and tried to pull it over but the driver, Samuel Mumyaruete, 48, over but he drove away.

They chased the vehicle and stopped the pursuit at the Hamilton County line.

Following that pursuit, officers from both Lockland and Evendale responded to assist.

Evendale police officers found the crashed vehicle near Glendale Milford Road and Evendale Drive, but Mumyaruete and other suspects were not on the scene.

Lockland Police Chief Michael Ott said in a press release that his officers helped to find Mumyaruete and the suspects who fled. He said an officer found Mumyaruete walking on northbound I-75 at the 14-mile marker.

Ott said Mumyaruete didn't obey the officer's commands and was holding something in his hands. Ott said the officer initially tried to Taser Mumyaruetebut it didn't stop him. According to the press release, the officer "had to resort to his firearm" after Mumyaruete continued to disobey commands.

Ott said the officer shot Mumyaruete in the chest. Medical assistance was requested, but he was pronounced dead on the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

