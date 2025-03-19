PD: Man dies after police shooting on I-75, all northbound lanes closed

EVENDALE, Ohio — All lanes of I-75 northbound are closed near the Lockland Split after a police shooting killed a man Wednesday morning.

The incident involved Evendale police and neighboring jurisdictions.

In a release, Chief Tim Holloway with the Evendale Police Department said that at about 2:45 a.m., they responded to assist with a vehicle pursuit from Butler County that entered Hamilton County.

They found the vehicle had crashed in the area of Glendale Milford Road and Evendale Drive, though no suspects were at the scene of the crash.

An officer from a neighboring jurisdiction found the male suspect on NB I-75. Shots were fired at the suspect. Medical assistance was requested for the man, but he died.

The incident remains under investigation.

It is unknown when I-75 northbound will reopen. Traffic is being detoured off the highway at Aviation Way and Shepherd Lane.