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Police presence seen on Ronald Reagan Highway

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WCPO
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CINCINNATI — Multiple police vehicles were spotted investigating a potential incident on Ronald Reagan Highway on Thursday, according to video taken by WCPO.

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The police vehicles are parked near the Winton Road South exit. WCPO cameras captured officers walking around and scanning the area.

Eastbound lanes appeared to have been shut down for several miles around the area. They have since reopened as of 3:42 p.m.

WCPO has a crew at the scene working to learn more; check back with us for updates.

WCPO 9 Headlines

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