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Police: Car strikes horse-drawn carriage on U.S. Route 50, leaving operator dead

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WCPO
Ohio State Highway Patrol car
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PAINT TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A woman died after a car crashed into her horse-drawn carriage on Thursday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Around 8:30 a.m., officers responded to the scene on U.S. Route 50 near state Route 753. Based on their initial investigation, the Ohio State Highway State Patrol said the horse-drawn carriage was heading southwest on U.S. Route 50 before it got rear-ended by a GMC Sonoma, which was operated by 31-year-old Heath Snyder.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Melinda Coblentz, 49, died at the scene. Two passengers in the horse-drawn carriage — a 17-year-old and a 2-year-old — suffered from non-life-threatening injuries. Snyder was not injured in the incident.

This incident remains under investigation, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

WCPO 9 News at 4PM

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