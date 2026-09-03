Hamilton County Sheriff's Office pausing use of Flock cameras

CINCINNATI — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is pausing its use of Flock cameras, Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey announced.

McGuffey announced the pause at a press conference Thursday as Flock cameras remain a heavily debated topic around the Tri-State.

Flock cameras are automated license plate readers that capture vehicle details and then store the information in the cloud for law enforcement use. The company said its technology is used by thousands of law enforcement agencies nationwide.

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Hamilton County is now one of many communities in the Tri-State that have recently ended their partnership with Flock cameras.

Just last week, Fort Thomas Mayor Andy Ellison announced that the city will discontinue its use of Flock cameras, citing a shift in the network advantage that made the system valuable and acknowledging residents' privacy concerns. The city of Newport also removed the automated license plate reader technology in July.

Residents in Hamilton gathered to protest Flock cameras in August, and Milford residents are also calling for the removal of the cameras despite the city's police chief defending them.

