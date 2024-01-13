Police: Pedestrian killed in Millvale crash

CINCINNATI — One person is dead after a crash in Millvale Friday evening, Sergeant John Heine of the Cincinnati police said in a statement.

At approximately 8:40 p.m.the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit responded to the 1500 block of Hopple Street near Beekman Avenue for reports of a crash, Heine said.

Investigators determined that the driver, a male, 20, struck a pedestrian who was in the roadway.

The pedestrian sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene, Heine said.

Investigators determined the driver was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash. Excessive speed and impairment does not appear to be a factor of the crash, Heine said.

"Additional vehicles are believed to be involved with the initial impact. Drivers of the additional vehicles are asked to come forward and contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit," Heine said.

Police have not released the identity of the deceased.

Authorities have not yet indicated if there will be any charges in this death.

Any witnesses to this crash are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513.352.2514.