Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police: Pedestrian killed in Millvale crash

Multiple vehicles are believed to be involved
Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
hopple.png
Posted at 6:15 AM, Jan 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-13 07:42:52-05

CINCINNATI — One person is dead after a crash in Millvale Friday evening, Sergeant John Heine of the Cincinnati police said in a statement.

At approximately 8:40 p.m.the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit responded to the 1500 block of Hopple Street near Beekman Avenue for reports of a crash, Heine said.

Investigators determined that the driver, a male, 20, struck a pedestrian who was in the roadway.

The pedestrian sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene, Heine said.

Investigators determined the driver was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash. Excessive speed and impairment does not appear to be a factor of the crash, Heine said.

"Additional vehicles are believed to be involved with the initial impact. Drivers of the additional vehicles are asked to come forward and contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit," Heine said.

Police have not released the identity of the deceased.

Authorities have not yet indicated if there will be any charges in this death.

Any witnesses to this crash are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513.352.2514.

Watch Live:

Good Morning Tri-State Weekend at 8AM

More local news:
PD: 1 injured in reported drive-by shooting in Evanston Convicted NKY killer could get released, victim's family tries to stop it You can order Cherry Thing-A-Lings from Schmidt Bakery right now

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.