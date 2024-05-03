Police: Nonverbal 7-year-old child 'was able to sneak off' from Winton Woods elementary school

CINCINNATI — A 7-year-old child who is nonverbal was found wandering a Greenhills neighborhood by a police officer after "he was able to sneak off" from Winton Woods South Campus, according to a police report.

The police report, sent to WCPO by the child's mother, says officers were dispatched to Hadley Road in Greenhills at around 2 p.m. on Thursday after residents reported a child was attempting to get into homes on the street.

The officer who responded wrote in the police report that he'd tracked the boy down to Hamlin Drive nearby. When the officer found the boy, he learned the child was nonverbal and unable to tell officers where he belonged.

The report says the officer took the child to Winton Woods South Campus on Farragut, about a half-mile away, to determine whether staff at the school recognized the boy, and they did.

According to the report, the child "was outside for recess with about 20 other students and four adults when he was able to sneak off."

Greenhills police gave the boy back to the school's principal and his teacher; the police report notes the child was OK and "in good physical condition."

The report does not elaborate on how the 7-year-old child was able to leave the school's grounds under the supervision of four adults or how long he was gone.

The report also does not say whether school officials had yet noticed the boy's absence by the time neighbors one block away called police when the boy tried to enter homes on Hadley.

Police did not say whether anyone would be charged in this case.