Police: Man stabbed at Covington convenience store

COVINGTON, Ky. — A man was left with life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed at a convenience store in Covington Wednesday, according to the Covington Police Department.

Police said officers responded to reports of a stabbing just before 6 p.m. at Bob's Food Mart in Covington.

When they arrived, officers found a man with a stab wound to the abdomen. Police said the man was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, but his condition is unknown.

According to police, no suspects have been taken into custody, but the stabbing "appears to be an isolated incident."

Police asked community members to avoid the area while investigators are on scene.

This is a developing story. We will update with more information when it's received.